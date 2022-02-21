Dynamic Archist Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, down 59.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in December 2021 down 59.17% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021 down 63.43% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2021 down 66.89% from Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2020.

Dynamic Archist EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.68 in December 2020.

Dynamic Archist shares closed at 12.50 on March 10, 2016 (BSE)