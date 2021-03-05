Dynamic Archist Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore, up 322.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.69 crore in December 2020 up 322.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2020 up 570% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in December 2020 up 619.05% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2019.

Dynamic Archist EPS has increased to Rs. 2.68 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2019.

