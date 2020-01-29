Dynamic Archist Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 5.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in December 2019 up 5.26% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2019 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2019 down 27.59% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018.

Dynamic Archist EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.56 in December 2018.

Dynamic Archist shares closed at 12.50 on March 10, 2016 (BSE)