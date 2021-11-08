Dynamatic Tech Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 131.76 crore, down 2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 131.76 crore in September 2021 down 2% from Rs. 134.45 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.61 crore in September 2021 down 24.14% from Rs. 11.35 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.54 crore in September 2021 down 13.14% from Rs. 35.16 crore in September 2020.

Dynamatic Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.58 in September 2021 from Rs. 17.89 in September 2020.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 2,492.65 on November 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 143.39% returns over the last 6 months and 272.18% over the last 12 months.