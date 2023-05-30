Dynamatic Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 150.05 crore, up 6.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.05 crore in March 2023 up 6.84% from Rs. 140.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.37 crore in March 2023 down 3.71% from Rs. 10.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.96 crore in March 2023 down 5.28% from Rs. 36.91 crore in March 2022.

Dynamatic Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.99 in March 2022.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 3,421.30 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.60% returns over the last 6 months and 83.89% over the last 12 months.