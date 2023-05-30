English
    Dynamatic Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 150.05 crore, up 6.84% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynamatic Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 150.05 crore in March 2023 up 6.84% from Rs. 140.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.37 crore in March 2023 down 3.71% from Rs. 10.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.96 crore in March 2023 down 5.28% from Rs. 36.91 crore in March 2022.

    Dynamatic Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.99 in March 2022.

    Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 3,421.30 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.60% returns over the last 6 months and 83.89% over the last 12 months.

    Dynamatic Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations150.05141.60140.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations150.05141.60140.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials67.2965.2661.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.88-0.61-2.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.7724.4424.63
    Depreciation4.855.227.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.9923.7923.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.2723.5025.58
    Other Income3.840.613.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.1124.1129.42
    Interest10.9615.5214.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.158.5914.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.158.5914.89
    Tax8.781.864.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.376.7310.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.376.7310.77
    Equity Share Capital6.796.346.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.2410.6216.99
    Diluted EPS16.2410.6216.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.2410.6216.99
    Diluted EPS16.2410.6216.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

