Dynamatic Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 140.45 crore, down 6.06% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynamatic Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 140.45 crore in March 2022 down 6.06% from Rs. 149.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.77 crore in March 2022 up 95.11% from Rs. 5.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.91 crore in March 2022 up 14.31% from Rs. 32.29 crore in March 2021.

Dynamatic Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 16.99 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.71 in March 2021.

Dynamatic Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 140.45 144.15 149.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 140.45 144.15 149.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 61.13 65.52 64.89
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.25 -0.70 10.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.63 25.22 20.34
Depreciation 7.49 7.38 8.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.87 21.39 23.46
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.58 25.34 21.94
Other Income 3.84 -0.07 1.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.42 25.27 23.43
Interest 14.53 9.74 12.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.89 15.53 11.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.89 15.53 11.33
Tax 4.12 3.76 5.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.77 11.77 5.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.77 11.77 5.52
Equity Share Capital 6.34 6.34 6.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.99 18.56 8.71
Diluted EPS 16.99 18.56 8.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.99 18.56 8.71
Diluted EPS 16.99 18.56 8.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 10:22 am
