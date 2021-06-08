Dynamatic Tech Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 149.51 crore, up 19.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.51 crore in March 2021 up 19.07% from Rs. 125.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.52 crore in March 2021 up 109.02% from Rs. 61.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.29 crore in March 2021 down 1.97% from Rs. 32.94 crore in March 2020.

Dynamatic Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.71 in March 2021 from Rs. 96.48 in March 2020.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 1,502.30 on June 07, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.07% returns over the last 6 months and 185.01% over the last 12 months.