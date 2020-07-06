Dynamatic Tech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 125.57 crore, down 18.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynamatic Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 125.57 crore in March 2020 down 18.25% from Rs. 153.60 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.17 crore in March 2020 down 966.43% from Rs. 7.06 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.94 crore in March 2020 down 9.8% from Rs. 36.52 crore in March 2019.
Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 589.50 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -39.92% returns over the last 6 months and -57.89% over the last 12 months.
|Dynamatic Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|125.57
|141.02
|153.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|125.57
|141.02
|153.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|60.87
|61.95
|67.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.60
|-1.35
|3.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.97
|20.93
|17.09
|Depreciation
|8.71
|8.75
|4.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.11
|22.51
|32.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.51
|28.23
|28.83
|Other Income
|6.72
|2.09
|3.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.23
|30.32
|32.38
|Interest
|17.91
|17.89
|18.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.32
|12.43
|14.05
|Exceptional Items
|-79.20
|-191.88
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-72.88
|-179.45
|14.05
|Tax
|-21.21
|-11.04
|5.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-51.67
|-168.41
|8.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-9.50
|-4.53
|-1.67
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-61.17
|-172.94
|7.06
|Equity Share Capital
|6.34
|6.34
|6.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-96.48
|-272.78
|11.14
|Diluted EPS
|-96.48
|-272.78
|11.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-96.48
|-272.78
|11.14
|Diluted EPS
|-96.48
|-272.78
|11.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 09:25 am