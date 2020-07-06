Dynamatic Tech Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 125.57 crore, down 18.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.57 crore in March 2020 down 18.25% from Rs. 153.60 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.17 crore in March 2020 down 966.43% from Rs. 7.06 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.94 crore in March 2020 down 9.8% from Rs. 36.52 crore in March 2019.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 589.50 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -39.92% returns over the last 6 months and -57.89% over the last 12 months.