Dynamatic Tech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 153.60 crore, down 4.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.60 crore in March 2019 down 4.63% from Rs. 161.05 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.06 crore in March 2019 up 15.55% from Rs. 6.11 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.52 crore in March 2019 up 10.87% from Rs. 32.94 crore in March 2018.

Dynamatic Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 11.14 in March 2019 from Rs. 9.64 in March 2018.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 1,536.55 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.79% returns over the last 6 months and -15.69% over the last 12 months.