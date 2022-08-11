 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dynamatic Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.27 crore, up 2.76% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynamatic Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 136.27 crore in June 2022 up 2.76% from Rs. 132.61 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.25 crore in June 2022 down 38.24% from Rs. 8.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.83 crore in June 2022 down 15.37% from Rs. 30.52 crore in June 2021.

Dynamatic Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 13.41 in June 2021.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 1,977.15 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.07% returns over the last 6 months and -0.16% over the last 12 months.

Dynamatic Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 136.27 140.45 132.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 136.27 140.45 132.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 66.04 61.13 51.68
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.14 -2.25 11.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.49 24.63 19.62
Depreciation 7.42 7.49 7.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.35 23.87 20.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.11 25.58 22.25
Other Income 0.30 3.84 0.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.41 29.42 23.23
Interest 12.01 14.53 12.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.40 14.89 11.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.40 14.89 11.11
Tax 1.15 4.12 2.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.25 10.77 8.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.25 10.77 8.50
Equity Share Capital 6.34 6.34 6.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.28 16.99 13.41
Diluted EPS 8.28 16.99 13.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.28 16.99 13.41
Diluted EPS 8.28 16.99 13.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
