Dynamatic Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.60 crore, down 1.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.60 crore in December 2022 down 1.77% from Rs. 144.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2022 down 42.82% from Rs. 11.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.33 crore in December 2022 down 10.17% from Rs. 32.65 crore in December 2021.