Dynamatic Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.60 crore, down 1.77% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynamatic Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 141.60 crore in December 2022 down 1.77% from Rs. 144.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2022 down 42.82% from Rs. 11.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.33 crore in December 2022 down 10.17% from Rs. 32.65 crore in December 2021.

Dynamatic Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 141.60 153.20 144.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 141.60 153.20 144.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 65.26 73.48 65.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.61 -1.02 -0.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.44 25.48 25.22
Depreciation 5.22 6.70 7.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.79 26.40 21.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.50 22.16 25.34
Other Income 0.61 0.61 -0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.11 22.77 25.27
Interest 15.52 13.09 9.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.59 9.68 15.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.59 9.68 15.53
Tax 1.86 2.88 3.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.73 6.80 11.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.73 6.80 11.77
Equity Share Capital 6.34 6.34 6.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.62 10.73 18.56
Diluted EPS 10.62 10.73 18.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.62 10.73 18.56
Diluted EPS 10.62 10.73 18.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited