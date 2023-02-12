Dynamatic Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.60 crore, down 1.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.60 crore in December 2022 down 1.77% from Rs. 144.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2022 down 42.82% from Rs. 11.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.33 crore in December 2022 down 10.17% from Rs. 32.65 crore in December 2021.

Dynamatic Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.56 in December 2021.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 2,705.55 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.84% returns over the last 6 months and 20.33% over the last 12 months.