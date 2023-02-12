English
    Dynamatic Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.60 crore, down 1.77% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynamatic Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 141.60 crore in December 2022 down 1.77% from Rs. 144.15 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.73 crore in December 2022 down 42.82% from Rs. 11.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.33 crore in December 2022 down 10.17% from Rs. 32.65 crore in December 2021.

    Dynamatic Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations141.60153.20144.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations141.60153.20144.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials65.2673.4865.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.61-1.02-0.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost24.4425.4825.22
    Depreciation5.226.707.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.7926.4021.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.5022.1625.34
    Other Income0.610.61-0.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.1122.7725.27
    Interest15.5213.099.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.599.6815.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.599.6815.53
    Tax1.862.883.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.736.8011.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.736.8011.77
    Equity Share Capital6.346.346.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.6210.7318.56
    Diluted EPS10.6210.7318.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.6210.7318.56
    Diluted EPS10.6210.7318.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
