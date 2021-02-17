Dynamatic Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 140.41 crore, down 0.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.41 crore in December 2020 down 0.43% from Rs. 141.02 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2020 up 106.67% from Rs. 172.94 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.31 crore in December 2020 down 9.62% from Rs. 39.07 crore in December 2019.

Dynamatic Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 18.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 272.78 in December 2019.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 842.60 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.34% returns over the last 6 months and -9.88% over the last 12 months.