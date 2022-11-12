Dynamatic Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 323.72 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 323.72 crore in September 2022 up 6.36% from Rs. 304.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.04 crore in September 2022 up 199.5% from Rs. 10.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.56 crore in September 2022 up 22.69% from Rs. 39.58 crore in September 2021.

Dynamatic Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 15.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.92 in September 2021.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 2,367.80 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.72% returns over the last 6 months and 1.96% over the last 12 months.