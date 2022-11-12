 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dynamatic Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 323.72 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dynamatic Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 323.72 crore in September 2022 up 6.36% from Rs. 304.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.04 crore in September 2022 up 199.5% from Rs. 10.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.56 crore in September 2022 up 22.69% from Rs. 39.58 crore in September 2021.

Dynamatic Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 15.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.92 in September 2021.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 2,367.80 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.72% returns over the last 6 months and 1.96% over the last 12 months.

Dynamatic Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 323.72 310.96 304.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 323.72 310.96 304.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 166.82 156.21 150.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.64 -5.38 0.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 65.82 62.18 62.16
Depreciation 18.63 18.45 19.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.15 55.67 53.25
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.94 23.83 18.48
Other Income 0.99 0.64 1.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.93 24.47 20.03
Interest 16.54 14.76 13.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.39 9.71 6.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.39 9.71 6.11
Tax 3.35 1.54 2.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.04 8.17 3.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -13.30
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.04 8.17 -10.09
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.04 8.17 -10.09
Equity Share Capital 6.34 6.34 6.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.84 12.89 -15.92
Diluted EPS 15.84 12.89 -15.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.84 12.89 -15.92
Diluted EPS 15.84 12.89 -15.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

