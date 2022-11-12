English
    Dynamatic Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 323.72 crore, up 6.36% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dynamatic Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 323.72 crore in September 2022 up 6.36% from Rs. 304.35 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.04 crore in September 2022 up 199.5% from Rs. 10.09 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.56 crore in September 2022 up 22.69% from Rs. 39.58 crore in September 2021.

    Dynamatic Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 15.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.92 in September 2021.

    Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 2,367.80 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.72% returns over the last 6 months and 1.96% over the last 12 months.

    Dynamatic Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations323.72310.96304.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations323.72310.96304.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials166.82156.21150.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.64-5.380.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.8262.1862.16
    Depreciation18.6318.4519.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.1555.6753.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.9423.8318.48
    Other Income0.990.641.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.9324.4720.03
    Interest16.5414.7613.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.399.716.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.399.716.11
    Tax3.351.542.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.048.173.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-----13.30
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.048.17-10.09
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.048.17-10.09
    Equity Share Capital6.346.346.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.8412.89-15.92
    Diluted EPS15.8412.89-15.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.8412.89-15.92
    Diluted EPS15.8412.89-15.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 04:42 pm