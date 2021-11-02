Dynamatic Tech Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 304.35 crore, up 5.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 304.35 crore in September 2021 up 5.75% from Rs. 287.81 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.09 crore in September 2021 down 697.04% from Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.58 crore in September 2021 down 0.93% from Rs. 39.95 crore in September 2020.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 2,498.15 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 136.79% returns over the last 6 months and 278.82% over the last 12 months.