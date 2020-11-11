PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2020 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dynamatic Tech Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 287.81 crore, down 10.2% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dynamatic Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 287.81 crore in September 2020 down 10.2% from Rs. 320.49 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2020 down 69.88% from Rs. 5.61 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.95 crore in September 2020 down 21.84% from Rs. 51.11 crore in September 2019.

Dynamatic Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.67 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.85 in September 2019.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 711.95 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 41.67% returns over the last 6 months and -38.28% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations287.81191.04320.49
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations287.81191.04320.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials148.1167.51151.91
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.1214.902.23
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost56.1250.9560.63
Depreciation20.3821.1822.24
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses54.8139.2957.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.51-2.7925.58
Other Income-0.941.553.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.57-1.2428.87
Interest18.5519.2220.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.02-20.468.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.02-20.468.80
Tax-0.67-3.521.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.69-16.946.81
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-----1.20
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.69-16.945.61
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.69-16.945.61
Equity Share Capital6.346.346.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.67-26.728.85
Diluted EPS2.67-26.728.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.67-26.728.85
Diluted EPS2.67-26.728.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:33 pm

tags #Dynamatic Tech #Dynamatic Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #Pumps #Results

