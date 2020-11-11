Dynamatic Tech Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 287.81 crore, down 10.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 287.81 crore in September 2020 down 10.2% from Rs. 320.49 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2020 down 69.88% from Rs. 5.61 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.95 crore in September 2020 down 21.84% from Rs. 51.11 crore in September 2019.

Dynamatic Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.67 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.85 in September 2019.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 711.95 on November 10, 2020 (NSE) and has given 41.67% returns over the last 6 months and -38.28% over the last 12 months.