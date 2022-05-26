Dynamatic Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 320.91 crore, down 9.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 320.91 crore in March 2022 down 9.18% from Rs. 353.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.02 crore in March 2022 up 293.56% from Rs. 7.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.19 crore in March 2022 up 2.68% from Rs. 51.80 crore in March 2021.

Dynamatic Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 23.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.24 in March 2021.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 1,774.95 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.58% returns over the last 6 months and 35.11% over the last 12 months.