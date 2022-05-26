 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dynamatic Tech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 320.91 crore, down 9.18% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dynamatic Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 320.91 crore in March 2022 down 9.18% from Rs. 353.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.02 crore in March 2022 up 293.56% from Rs. 7.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.19 crore in March 2022 up 2.68% from Rs. 51.80 crore in March 2021.

Dynamatic Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 23.69 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.24 in March 2021.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 1,774.95 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.58% returns over the last 6 months and 35.11% over the last 12 months.

Dynamatic Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 320.91 307.70 353.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 320.91 307.70 353.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 158.18 145.52 180.57
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.31 6.96 1.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 66.89 64.92 60.58
Depreciation 19.52 19.67 22.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.92 47.30 61.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.71 23.33 26.99
Other Income 4.96 0.34 2.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.67 23.67 29.49
Interest 16.91 13.24 16.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.76 10.43 12.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.76 10.43 12.86
Tax 1.74 2.41 8.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.02 8.02 4.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -11.91
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.02 8.02 -7.76
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.02 8.02 -7.76
Equity Share Capital 6.34 6.34 6.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.69 12.65 -12.24
Diluted EPS 23.69 12.65 -12.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.69 12.65 -12.24
Diluted EPS 23.69 12.65 -12.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dynamatic Tech #Dynamatic Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #Pumps #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.