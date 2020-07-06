App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dynamatic Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 318.23 crore, down 17.31% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dynamatic Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 318.23 crore in March 2020 down 17.31% from Rs. 384.86 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.82 crore in March 2020 up 108.71% from Rs. 7.58 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.99 crore in March 2020 down 0.64% from Rs. 48.30 crore in March 2019.

Dynamatic Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 24.96 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.96 in March 2019.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 589.50 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -39.92% returns over the last 6 months and -57.89% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations318.23307.81384.86
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations318.23307.81384.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials160.77139.44191.33
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.329.011.40
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost63.3761.4760.96
Depreciation23.0223.1111.72
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses66.0053.6083.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3921.1835.69
Other Income7.580.230.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.9721.4136.58
Interest20.2021.7421.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.77-0.3315.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.77-0.3315.52
Tax-20.55-13.106.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.3212.779.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-9.50-4.53-1.67
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.828.247.58
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.828.247.58
Equity Share Capital6.346.346.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.9612.9911.96
Diluted EPS24.9612.9911.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.9612.9911.96
Diluted EPS24.9612.9911.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 6, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Dynamatic Tech #Dynamatic Technologies #Earnings First-Cut #Pumps #Results

