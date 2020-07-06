Dynamatic Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 318.23 crore, down 17.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 318.23 crore in March 2020 down 17.31% from Rs. 384.86 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.82 crore in March 2020 up 108.71% from Rs. 7.58 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.99 crore in March 2020 down 0.64% from Rs. 48.30 crore in March 2019.

Dynamatic Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 24.96 in March 2020 from Rs. 11.96 in March 2019.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 589.50 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -39.92% returns over the last 6 months and -57.89% over the last 12 months.