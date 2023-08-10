Dynamatic Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 362.51 crore, up 16.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 362.51 crore in June 2023 up 16.58% from Rs. 310.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.36 crore in June 2023 up 406.24% from Rs. 8.17 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.26 crore in June 2023 up 33.41% from Rs. 42.92 crore in June 2022.

Dynamatic Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 60.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.89 in June 2022.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 4,164.95 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.94% returns over the last 6 months and 110.65% over the last 12 months.