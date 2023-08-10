English
    Dynamatic Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 362.51 crore, up 16.58% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dynamatic Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 362.51 crore in June 2023 up 16.58% from Rs. 310.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.36 crore in June 2023 up 406.24% from Rs. 8.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.26 crore in June 2023 up 33.41% from Rs. 42.92 crore in June 2022.

    Dynamatic Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 60.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.89 in June 2022.

    Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 4,164.95 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.94% returns over the last 6 months and 110.65% over the last 12 months.

    Dynamatic Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations362.51367.88310.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations362.51367.88310.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials166.41179.49156.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.36-2.19-5.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost74.4361.8762.18
    Depreciation15.9016.5418.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses77.3179.2555.67
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.1032.9223.83
    Other Income20.267.160.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.3640.0824.47
    Interest12.9015.1214.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.4624.969.71
    Exceptional Items17.63----
    P/L Before Tax46.0924.969.71
    Tax4.737.401.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.3617.568.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.3617.568.17
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates41.3617.568.17
    Equity Share Capital6.796.796.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS60.9127.5312.89
    Diluted EPS60.9127.5312.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS60.9127.5312.89
    Diluted EPS60.9127.5312.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:00 pm

