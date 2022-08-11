 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dynamatic Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 310.96 crore, down 2.95% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dynamatic Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 310.96 crore in June 2022 down 2.95% from Rs. 320.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.17 crore in June 2022 up 224.21% from Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.92 crore in June 2022 up 3.82% from Rs. 41.34 crore in June 2021.

Dynamatic Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 12.89 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.97 in June 2021.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 1,977.15 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.07% returns over the last 6 months and -0.16% over the last 12 months.

Dynamatic Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 310.96 320.91 320.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 310.96 320.91 320.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 156.21 158.18 161.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.38 -9.31 1.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.18 66.89 62.07
Depreciation 18.45 19.52 18.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.67 56.92 55.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.83 28.71 21.89
Other Income 0.64 4.96 1.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.47 33.67 23.26
Interest 14.76 16.91 14.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.71 16.76 8.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.71 16.76 8.32
Tax 1.54 1.74 2.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.17 15.02 5.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -3.29
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.17 15.02 2.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.17 15.02 2.52
Equity Share Capital 6.34 6.34 6.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.89 23.69 3.97
Diluted EPS 12.89 23.69 3.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.89 23.69 3.97
Diluted EPS 12.89 23.69 3.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
