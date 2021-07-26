Dynamatic Tech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 320.41 crore, up 67.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 320.41 crore in June 2021 up 67.72% from Rs. 191.04 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2021 up 114.88% from Rs. 16.94 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.34 crore in June 2021 up 107.32% from Rs. 19.94 crore in June 2020.

Dynamatic Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in June 2021 from Rs. 26.72 in June 2020.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 1,582.05 on July 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 99.89% returns over the last 6 months and 193.90% over the last 12 months.