Dynamatic Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 313.21 crore, up 1.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 313.21 crore in December 2022 up 1.79% from Rs. 307.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2022 down 12.47% from Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.92 crore in December 2022 down 0.97% from Rs. 43.34 crore in December 2021.