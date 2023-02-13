 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dynamatic Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 313.21 crore, up 1.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dynamatic Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 313.21 crore in December 2022 up 1.79% from Rs. 307.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2022 down 12.47% from Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.92 crore in December 2022 down 0.97% from Rs. 43.34 crore in December 2021.

Dynamatic Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 313.21 323.72 307.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 313.21 323.72 307.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 157.05 166.82 145.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.34 -13.64 6.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 63.55 65.82 64.92
Depreciation 16.80 18.63 19.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.00 57.15 47.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.15 28.94 23.33
Other Income 0.97 0.99 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.12 29.93 23.67
Interest 18.96 16.54 13.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.16 13.39 10.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.16 13.39 10.43
Tax 0.14 3.35 2.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.02 10.04 8.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.02 10.04 8.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.02 10.04 8.02
Equity Share Capital 6.34 6.34 6.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.07 15.84 12.65
Diluted EPS 11.07 15.84 12.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.07 15.84 12.65
Diluted EPS 11.07 15.84 12.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
