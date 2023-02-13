English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dynamatic Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 313.21 crore, up 1.79% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dynamatic Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 313.21 crore in December 2022 up 1.79% from Rs. 307.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2022 down 12.47% from Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.92 crore in December 2022 down 0.97% from Rs. 43.34 crore in December 2021.

    Dynamatic Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations313.21323.72307.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations313.21323.72307.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials157.05166.82145.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.34-13.646.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost63.5565.8264.92
    Depreciation16.8018.6319.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses58.0057.1547.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.1528.9423.33
    Other Income0.970.990.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.1229.9323.67
    Interest18.9616.5413.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.1613.3910.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.1613.3910.43
    Tax0.143.352.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.0210.048.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.0210.048.02
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.0210.048.02
    Equity Share Capital6.346.346.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0715.8412.65
    Diluted EPS11.0715.8412.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.0715.8412.65
    Diluted EPS11.0715.8412.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited