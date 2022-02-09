Dynamatic Tech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 307.70 crore, down 9.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.70 crore in December 2021 down 9.65% from Rs. 340.58 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.02 crore in December 2021 up 603.51% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.34 crore in December 2021 up 7.7% from Rs. 40.24 crore in December 2020.

Dynamatic Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 12.65 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.80 in December 2020.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 2,126.30 and has given 28.11% returns over the last 6 months and 154.74% over the last 12 months.