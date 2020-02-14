Dynamatic Tech Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 307.81 crore, down 16.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 307.81 crore in December 2019 down 16.03% from Rs. 366.56 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.24 crore in December 2019 up 116.27% from Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.52 crore in December 2019 up 4.46% from Rs. 42.62 crore in December 2018.

Dynamatic Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 12.99 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.01 in December 2018.

Dynamatic Tech shares closed at 1,008.45 on February 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -18.78% returns over the last 6 months and -26.40% over the last 12 months.