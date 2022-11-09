 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dynacons Sys Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.17 crore, up 77.02% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynacons Systems and Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 246.17 crore in September 2022 up 77.02% from Rs. 139.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.12 crore in September 2022 up 174.01% from Rs. 3.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.33 crore in September 2022 up 115.61% from Rs. 7.11 crore in September 2021.

Dynacons Sys EPS has increased to Rs. 9.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.28 in September 2021.

Dynacons Sys shares closed at 305.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.95% returns over the last 6 months and 112.15% over the last 12 months.

Dynacons Systems and Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 246.17 159.68 139.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 246.17 159.68 139.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 205.77 136.93 142.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.82 4.44 -16.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.32 7.31 6.57
Depreciation 0.34 0.34 0.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.28 2.27 0.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.65 8.40 6.12
Other Income 0.35 0.48 0.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.99 8.88 6.81
Interest 2.80 2.82 2.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.20 6.05 4.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.20 6.05 4.24
Tax 3.08 1.53 0.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.12 4.53 3.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.12 4.53 3.33
Equity Share Capital 12.69 11.28 10.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.92 4.02 3.28
Diluted EPS 9.92 3.57 2.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.92 4.02 3.28
Diluted EPS 9.92 3.57 2.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:41 am
