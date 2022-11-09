English
    Dynacons Sys Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.17 crore, up 77.02% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynacons Systems and Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 246.17 crore in September 2022 up 77.02% from Rs. 139.06 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.12 crore in September 2022 up 174.01% from Rs. 3.33 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.33 crore in September 2022 up 115.61% from Rs. 7.11 crore in September 2021.

    Dynacons Sys EPS has increased to Rs. 9.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.28 in September 2021.

    Dynacons Sys shares closed at 305.60 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.95% returns over the last 6 months and 112.15% over the last 12 months.

    Dynacons Systems and Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations246.17159.68139.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations246.17159.68139.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials205.77136.93142.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.824.44-16.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.327.316.57
    Depreciation0.340.340.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.282.270.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.658.406.12
    Other Income0.350.480.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.998.886.81
    Interest2.802.822.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.206.054.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.206.054.24
    Tax3.081.530.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.124.533.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.124.533.33
    Equity Share Capital12.6911.2810.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.924.023.28
    Diluted EPS9.923.572.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.924.023.28
    Diluted EPS9.923.572.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
