Dynacons Sys Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 139.06 crore, up 49.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.06 crore in September 2021 up 49.19% from Rs. 93.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.33 crore in September 2021 up 71.34% from Rs. 1.94 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.11 crore in September 2021 up 49.06% from Rs. 4.77 crore in September 2020.

Dynacons Sys EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.12 in September 2020.

Dynacons Sys shares closed at 146.10 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.67% returns over the last 6 months and 285.49% over the last 12 months.