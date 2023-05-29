Dynacons Sys Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 226.33 crore, up 8.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.33 crore in March 2023 up 8.18% from Rs. 209.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.17 crore in March 2023 up 88.78% from Rs. 6.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.23 crore in March 2023 up 56.72% from Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2022.

Dynacons Sys EPS has increased to Rs. 15.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.36 in March 2022.

Dynacons Sys shares closed at 403.20 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.37% returns over the last 6 months and 49.08% over the last 12 months.