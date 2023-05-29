English
    Dynacons Sys Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 226.33 crore, up 8.18% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dynacons Systems and Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 226.33 crore in March 2023 up 8.18% from Rs. 209.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.17 crore in March 2023 up 88.78% from Rs. 6.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.23 crore in March 2023 up 56.72% from Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2022.

    Dynacons Sys EPS has increased to Rs. 15.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.36 in March 2022.

    Dynacons Sys shares closed at 403.20 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.37% returns over the last 6 months and 49.08% over the last 12 months.

    Dynacons Systems and Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations226.33171.96209.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations226.33171.96209.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials186.62143.36212.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.986.04-26.68
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.397.747.80
    Depreciation0.350.340.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.972.383.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.0312.1111.40
    Other Income0.850.620.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.8812.7311.75
    Interest2.632.622.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.2510.109.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.2510.109.19
    Tax4.072.552.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.177.566.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.177.566.45
    Equity Share Capital12.6912.6911.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.545.956.36
    Diluted EPS15.505.955.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.545.956.36
    Diluted EPS15.505.955.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Dynacons Sys #Dynacons Systems and Solutions #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:33 am