Dynacons Sys Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 68.79 crore, up 24.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.79 crore in March 2019 up 24.36% from Rs. 55.31 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2019 up 191.35% from Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.92 crore in March 2019 up 99.19% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2018.

Dynacons Sys EPS has increased to Rs. 1.98 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.90 in March 2018.

Dynacons Sys shares closed at 26.80 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.47% returns over the last 6 months and -23.86% over the last 12 months.