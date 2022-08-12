Dynacons Sys Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.68 crore, up 9.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.68 crore in June 2022 up 9.24% from Rs. 146.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022 up 39.75% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.22 crore in June 2022 up 42.95% from Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2021.

Dynacons Sys EPS has increased to Rs. 4.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in June 2021.

Dynacons Sys shares closed at 290.40 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 36.24% returns over the last 6 months and 132.13% over the last 12 months.