Dynacons Sys Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 171.96 crore, up 7.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.96 crore in December 2022 up 7.8% from Rs. 159.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2022 up 119.46% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.07 crore in December 2022 up 100.46% from Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2021.