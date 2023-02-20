Dynacons Sys Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 171.96 crore, up 7.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.96 crore in December 2022 up 7.8% from Rs. 159.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2022 up 119.46% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.07 crore in December 2022 up 100.46% from Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2021.

Dynacons Sys EPS has increased to Rs. 5.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.06 in December 2021.

Dynacons Sys shares closed at 387.40 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.70% returns over the last 6 months and 91.40% over the last 12 months.