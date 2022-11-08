Dynacons Sys Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 246.17 crore, up 77.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 246.17 crore in September 2022 up 77.02% from Rs. 139.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.09 crore in September 2022 up 173.17% from Rs. 3.33 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.30 crore in September 2022 up 115.19% from Rs. 7.11 crore in September 2021.

Dynacons Sys EPS has increased to Rs. 9.89 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.28 in September 2021.

Dynacons Sys shares closed at 277.85 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.04% returns over the last 6 months and 92.88% over the last 12 months.