Dynacons Sys Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.22 crore, up 59.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.22 crore in March 2022 up 59.87% from Rs. 130.87 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2022 up 114.23% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.24 crore in March 2022 up 94.29% from Rs. 6.30 crore in March 2021.

Dynacons Sys EPS has increased to Rs. 6.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.30 in March 2021.

Dynacons Sys shares closed at 310.30 on June 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 118.98% returns over the last 6 months and 156.87% over the last 12 months.