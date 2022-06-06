English
    Dynacons Sys Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.22 crore, up 59.87% Y-o-Y

    June 06, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dynacons Systems and Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 209.22 crore in March 2022 up 59.87% from Rs. 130.87 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.42 crore in March 2022 up 114.23% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.24 crore in March 2022 up 94.29% from Rs. 6.30 crore in March 2021.

    Dynacons Sys EPS has increased to Rs. 6.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.30 in March 2021.

    Dynacons Sys shares closed at 310.30 on June 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 118.98% returns over the last 6 months and 156.87% over the last 12 months.

    Dynacons Systems and Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations209.22159.51130.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations209.22159.51130.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials212.85144.42--
    Purchase of Traded Goods----153.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-26.680.53-37.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.806.746.50
    Depreciation0.520.170.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.361.732.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.385.935.58
    Other Income0.350.420.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.726.355.78
    Interest2.561.851.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.174.504.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.174.504.33
    Tax2.741.061.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.423.443.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.423.443.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.423.443.00
    Equity Share Capital11.2811.2810.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.343.063.30
    Diluted EPS5.562.722.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.343.063.30
    Diluted EPS5.562.722.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 6, 2022 09:22 am
