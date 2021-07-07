Dynacons Sys Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 130.87 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:17 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dynacons Systems and Solutions are:
Net Sales at Rs 130.87 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.
Dynacons Sys shares closed at 148.45 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 122.90% returns over the last 6 months and 531.70% over the last 12 months.
|Dynacons Systems and Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|130.87
|153.83
|92.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|130.87
|153.83
|92.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|153.50
|138.73
|78.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-37.64
|1.95
|2.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.50
|6.94
|5.48
|Depreciation
|0.52
|0.30
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.41
|1.34
|2.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.58
|4.57
|2.96
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.33
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.78
|4.91
|3.29
|Interest
|1.45
|1.49
|1.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.33
|3.41
|1.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.33
|3.41
|1.95
|Tax
|1.34
|0.68
|0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.00
|2.73
|1.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.00
|2.73
|1.46
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.00
|2.73
|1.46
|Equity Share Capital
|10.13
|9.17
|9.17
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.30
|2.98
|1.59
|Diluted EPS
|2.58
|2.98
|1.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.30
|2.98
|1.59
|Diluted EPS
|2.58
|2.98
|1.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited