 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dynacons Sys Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 159.68 crore, up 9.24% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dynacons Systems and Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 159.68 crore in June 2022 up 9.24% from Rs. 146.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022 up 39.72% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.21 crore in June 2022 up 42.79% from Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2021.

Dynacons Sys EPS has increased to Rs. 4.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.20 in June 2021.

Dynacons Sys shares closed at 292.55 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 34.54% returns over the last 6 months and 124.18% over the last 12 months.

Dynacons Systems and Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 159.68 209.22 146.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 159.68 209.22 146.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 136.93 212.85 117.51
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.44 -26.68 14.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.31 7.80 6.46
Depreciation 0.34 0.52 0.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.27 3.36 1.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.40 11.38 5.67
Other Income 0.48 0.35 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.87 11.72 6.08
Interest 2.82 2.56 1.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.05 9.17 4.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.05 9.17 4.12
Tax 1.53 2.74 0.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.53 6.42 3.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.53 6.42 3.24
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.53 6.42 3.24
Equity Share Capital 11.28 11.28 10.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.01 6.34 3.20
Diluted EPS 3.57 5.56 2.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.01 6.34 3.20
Diluted EPS 3.57 5.56 2.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Dynacons Sys #Dynacons Systems and Solutions #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:22 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.