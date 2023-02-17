Dynacons Sys Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 171.96 crore, up 7.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.96 crore in December 2022 up 7.8% from Rs. 159.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.53 crore in December 2022 up 118.8% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.03 crore in December 2022 up 99.85% from Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2021.