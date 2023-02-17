English
    Dynacons Sys Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 171.96 crore, up 7.8% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dynacons Systems and Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 171.96 crore in December 2022 up 7.8% from Rs. 159.51 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.53 crore in December 2022 up 118.8% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.03 crore in December 2022 up 99.85% from Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2021.

    Dynacons Sys EPS has increased to Rs. 5.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.06 in December 2021.

    Dynacons Sys shares closed at 407.45 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.28% returns over the last 6 months and 100.02% over the last 12 months.

    Dynacons Systems and Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations171.96246.17159.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations171.96246.17159.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials143.36205.77144.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.0414.820.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.747.326.74
    Depreciation0.340.340.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.413.311.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.0814.615.93
    Other Income0.620.350.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.6914.966.35
    Interest2.622.801.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.0712.174.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.0712.174.50
    Tax2.553.081.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.539.093.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.539.093.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.539.093.44
    Equity Share Capital12.6912.6911.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.939.893.06
    Diluted EPS5.939.892.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.939.893.06
    Diluted EPS5.939.892.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:22 am