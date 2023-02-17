Dynacons Sys Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 171.96 crore, up 7.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 171.96 crore in December 2022 up 7.8% from Rs. 159.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.53 crore in December 2022 up 118.8% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.03 crore in December 2022 up 99.85% from Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2021.

Dynacons Sys EPS has increased to Rs. 5.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.06 in December 2021.

Dynacons Sys shares closed at 407.45 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.28% returns over the last 6 months and 100.02% over the last 12 months.