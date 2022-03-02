Dynacons Sys Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 159.51 crore, up 3.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.51 crore in December 2021 up 3.7% from Rs. 153.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2021 up 25.81% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2021 up 25.14% from Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2020.

Dynacons Sys EPS has increased to Rs. 3.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.98 in December 2020.

Dynacons Sys shares closed at 213.70 on February 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 75.81% returns over the last 6 months and 233.39% over the last 12 months.