Dwekam Industri Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.06 crore, up 283.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.06 crore in June 2021 up 283.64% from Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021 up 313.61% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2021 up 300% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Dwekam Industri EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2020.

Dwekam Industri shares closed at 30.55 on July 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 45.06% returns over the last 6 months and 237.20% over the last 12 months.