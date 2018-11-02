Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 264.53 crore, down 16.43% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 264.53 crore in September 2018 down 16.43% from Rs. 316.55 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.09 crore in September 2018 down 73.11% from Rs. 30.09 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.00 crore in September 2018 down 42.48% from Rs. 36.51 crore in September 2017.

Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.43 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.60 in September 2017.

Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 27.10 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given 8.84% returns over the last 6 months and -64.18% over the last 12 months.