Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 211.23 crore, down 39.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.23 crore in March 2019 down 39.54% from Rs. 349.36 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.35 crore in March 2019 up 451.23% from Rs. 9.21 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.99 crore in March 2019 up 829.99% from Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2018.

Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 1.72 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2018.

Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 27.90 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.18% returns over the last 6 months and 8.14% over the last 12 months.