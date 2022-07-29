 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 646.46 crore, up 64.82% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dwarikesh Sugar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 646.46 crore in June 2022 up 64.82% from Rs. 392.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.70 crore in June 2022 up 46.49% from Rs. 27.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.52 crore in June 2022 up 31.79% from Rs. 59.58 crore in June 2021.

Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.44 in June 2021.

Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 115.15 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.66% returns over the last 6 months and 46.87% over the last 12 months.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 646.46 474.96 392.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 646.46 474.96 392.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 298.11 649.26 261.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.44 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 212.05 -321.03 33.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 24.11 24.57 20.71
Depreciation 10.79 11.77 10.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.20 19.72 18.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.77 90.68 48.31
Other Income 1.95 0.52 1.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.73 91.20 49.34
Interest 11.03 5.45 13.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.70 85.74 35.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 56.70 85.74 35.63
Tax 17.00 26.13 8.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.70 59.61 27.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.70 59.61 27.10
Equity Share Capital 18.83 18.83 18.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.11 3.17 1.44
Diluted EPS 2.11 3.17 1.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.11 3.17 1.44
Diluted EPS 2.11 3.17 1.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:36 pm
