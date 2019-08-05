Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 378.96 crore, up 0.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 378.96 crore in June 2019 up 0.69% from Rs. 376.38 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.93 crore in June 2019 down 35.17% from Rs. 30.74 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.89 crore in June 2019 down 16.74% from Rs. 45.51 crore in June 2018.

Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.06 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.63 in June 2018.

Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 21.85 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.96% returns over the last 6 months and 11.48% over the last 12 months.