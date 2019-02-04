Dwarikesh Sugar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 231.98 crore, down 14.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.98 crore in December 2018 down 14.97% from Rs. 272.80 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.93 crore in December 2018 up 12.32% from Rs. 21.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.65 crore in December 2018 up 22.88% from Rs. 34.71 crore in December 2017.

Dwarikesh Sugar EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.13 in December 2017.

Dwarikesh Sugar shares closed at 22.60 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 16.49% returns over the last 6 months and -45.80% over the last 12 months.