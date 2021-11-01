Dutron Polymers Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.37 crore, up 14.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.37 crore in September 2021 up 14.47% from Rs. 23.03 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2021 down 31.63% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2021 down 21.59% from Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2020.

Dutron Polymers EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.48 in September 2020.

Dutron Polymers shares closed at 216.85 on October 29, 2021 (BSE) and has given 40.67% returns over the last 6 months and 60.57% over the last 12 months.