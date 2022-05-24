Dutron Polymers Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.72 crore, up 28.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.72 crore in March 2022 up 28.68% from Rs. 27.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022 up 24.38% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022 down 6.21% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2021.

Dutron Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in March 2021.

Dutron Polymers shares closed at 135.30 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.21% returns over the last 6 months and -10.66% over the last 12 months.