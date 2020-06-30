Dutron Polymers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.49 crore, down 25.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.49 crore in March 2020 down 25.69% from Rs. 23.53 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020 up 21.05% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2020 down 6.32% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2019.

Dutron Polymers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2019.

Dutron Polymers shares closed at 95.10 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)